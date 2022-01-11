Play video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report

The family of a Plymouth man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash have travelled to Westminster where MPs discussed introducing a new law in his memory.

Tom McConnachie, 34, died in 2019 after being hit by a driver who was uninsured and had been drinking.

On Monday (January 10), Tom's mother Charlotte and partner, Christina, were in Parliament for a debate inspired by their petition.

Christina said: "Currently, as it stands, people are still potentially allowed to drive until a court bans them.

"So with Tom's Law we want it to be that as soon as that offender fails that test, they can't drive until they attend court. Then it's up to the courts to decide if the ban continues or if they can have their licence back."

Christina Worsfold (left) and Charlotte McConnachie met with Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer in Westminster. Credit: Johnny Mercer MP

The family's petition was signed by more than 100,000 people, triggering yesterday's debate in Parliament.

Charlotte and Christina travelled from Plymouth to Westminster and were there to hear it.

Christina said: "We're doing this for Tom, he's not here to fight or speak for himself so we're doing it for him."

Johnny Mercer, Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View, says the law as it currently exists is difficult to understand.

Johnny Mercer MP spoke during the debate. Credit: Parliament TV

"It does seem bizarre that you can get caught for a very serious offence, and then get to retain your licence and continue driving around as if nothing has happened.

"So I think this is a fairly effortless change that the Government could make."

Transport Minster Trudy Harrison suggested during Monday's debate that her department will look at the law and consider making changes.