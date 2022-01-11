The family of a 20-year-old man from Cornwall who died when his motorbike was involved in a crash with a car have paid tribute to him.

Joe Ironmonger, from Newquay, died at the scene of the crash on Pentire Road shortly after Christmas.

In a tribute to him released today (January 11), his family spoke of his "kind and gentle" nature.

They said: “Joe, you were tragically taken away from us at such a young age. Much loved by all your family and friends, you will be so sadly missed.

“You had such a gentle, kind and caring nature; we cannot imagine never hearing your voice or seeing your smiling face again.

“Our heartfelt thanks go out to all those that helped and supported on the day and for all the kind messages and offers of support we have received since.”

Police were called to the crash at around 3.30pm on on December 29. It involved Joe's white Kawasaki ER6 motorcycle and a white Vauxhall Antara.

The road was closed for more than six hours while investigations were carried out at the scene.

Police are still appealing for any witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage, or any form of CCTV within the area, to contact police on 101 quoting log 539 29/12/21.