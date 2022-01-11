A 21-year-old man accused of using red and blue flashing lights on his car to trick a motorist into thinking he was a police officer is to stand trial in March.

Thomas Cox faces a charge of impersonating an officer or special constable for the alleged stunt on December 12 while driving along Fishponds Road in Bristol.

Cox, of Quantock Close in Warmley, South Gloucestershire, denied the charge in a brief hearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (January 11).

He further denied a charge of driving while disqualified, but pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

Magistrates listed the case for a two-hour trial at the same court on March 3, and Cox was granted unconditional bail until that date.