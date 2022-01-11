A man from Cornwall has been jailed for killing his dad two days after being released from prison.

Steven Forster attacked his father Barrie at his home in Cambourne after becoming frustrated at not being able to withdrawn money from a local bank.

The 40-year-old had only been released from prison two days earlier following a previous assault on his sister.

The incident happened in November 2020 and left Barrie with significant injuries. He died in hospital a few days later.

'Sustained and vicious attack'

Forster - who admitted carrying out the attack but denied intending to kill or cause his father serious harm - had been on trial at Truro Crown Court charged with murder.

But after hours of jury deliberation, he was convicted of manslaughter.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison-serving a minimum of eight years.

Prosecuting counsel Simon Laws QC told the court: “This was a sustained and vicious attack on a defenceless, elderly man who was not in good health.

"Steven Forster was not defending himself, he was not mentally ill or intoxicated.“He was simply frustrated with his life and took it out on his father in an outburst of violence. Mr Forster died as a result of the assault a few days later in hospital.”

The court heard Forster and his father had been to a Santander bank branch on the day of the incident.

The defendant was unable to withdraw money because of a lack of identification and became aggressive towards staff.

Upon returning to his father's flat, Forster attacked his dad as he sat in a chat in his bedroom.

Barrie was taken to Treliske Hospital, where he died from health complications six days later.

During an interview with police, Forster said he had not intended to do his father severe harm.

'Brutal attack on vulnerable man'

Speaking after his conviction, Detective Inspector Rob Back, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “I welcome today’s outcome.

“This was a brutal attack on Barrie Forster, a vulnerable 82-year-old man, by his own son and the very person he should have expected to feel safe around.

“I hope this result provides some measure of comfort for his family, who have conducted themselves throughout the trial with dignity and restraint.

“This investigation incorporated complex medical evidence, and I’d like to thank the jury for their diligence and professionalism in piecing this evidence provided together and showing strength in reaching their verdict.”