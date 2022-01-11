The owner of a pony charity in Devon is "devastated" after hundreds of pounds were stolen during the festive period.

The Dartmoor Pony Heritage Trust's (DPHT) headquarters on the Parke Estate at Bovey Tracey were broken into – resulting in roughly £350 going missing.

The charity relies on honesty donations from those who park next to its visitor and education centre to feed its six ponies.

Dru Butterfield, DPHT CEO, is “devastated” the money was stolen and worries funds will continue to be lost until a stronger cairn is built.

He said: “The car park money is an invaluable source of funding especially during the winter when the ponies need extra forage.

"We're hopeful that someone might step forward and help us rebuild the cairn with a much sturdier version, but until it is built, we will continue losing funds."

Four of the charity’s ponies are used for its Ponies Inspiring People programme, which is an education and engagement outreach scheme.

Dru added: "While it's been a disappointing start to the New Year, we have a wealth of new ideas for 2022.

"We will be encouraging people of all ages to take advantage of everything we offer here and really take to heart Dartmoor's wonderful and fascinating heritage, including the important part that the ponies play in it.

"We'll be taking visitors on a wonderful Dartmoor journey."

The charity plans to reopen its visitor centre as planned during February half-term and open continuously from Easter.

Donations to the DPHT can be made here.