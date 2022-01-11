Permanent Covid vaccination centre set up in Cornwall tourist hotspot

A new permanent Covid vaccine clinic has opened in Cornwall to help prepare for busier tourist periods.

The clinic is based in the Atherton Suite, within the The Old Post Office – the office for Falmouth Town Council – in the town centre.

Until now, the closest permanent vaccine centre was eight miles away in Stithians – leaving people with a 35-minute journey on public transport to get their jab.

Falmouth’s Business Improvement District (BID) manager Richard Wilcox said he believes the new clinic will help alleviate challenges to businesses caused by staff shortages.

He said: "The additional pressure of the virus continues to hit us all in different ways and we have all pulled together in Falmouth time and time again to provide forward-facing strategies and practical solutions.

"We’re already planning for a busy February half term and Easter for our business community.

"To ensure that the current staff shortages and challenges are minimised as much as possible, we’re urging everyone to come forward to get their first and second doses and boosters asap."

Falmouth resident Victoria Love receives her booster injection from vaccination team member Tom. Credit: Hugh Hastings/Falmouth BID

The new clinic means residents can pre-book appointments or turn up for their vaccinations or booster jabs.

Depending on demand, it will be open for an initial four days per week. It has been set up by the Falmouth Town Team – a partnership between Falmouth Town Council and Falmouth BID.

Falmouth’s Town Team helped deliver thousands of lateral flow test kits to Falmouth businesses and offered advice to businesses, residents, and visitors about best practice when dealing with Covid.

They also drafted in stilt walkers and actors in the busy months to encourage everyone to socially distance and to remind everyone to stay safe.

Richard added: "A huge amount of cross-organisational time and work has gone on behind the scenes to get this permanent vaccine clinic opened up in the centre of our town.

"The immediate availability of the vaccines and boosters to all, on publicised dates and times, will be crucial in Falmouth’s mission to be a fully-operating visitor destination when the vital trading period rolls around in just a very few short weeks.”