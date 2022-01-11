Police are continuing with their investigations into a "large disorder" involving more than 30 men at a Plymouth Argyle match.

The incident took place on Saturday 27 November at Plymouth Argyle's match against Wigan Athletic at Home Park.

It involved more than 30 fans from both teams - both inside and outside the ground, which saw objects such as bottles and coins being thrown.

Police investigating the incident believe the men pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police have released pictures of 15 men, who they believe to be Wigan Athletic supporters, that they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The force would like to identify all the men pictured, who they believe might be able to assist with their enquiries.

They would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or was injured during it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log 0206 of Friday 26 November.