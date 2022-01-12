Construction of a Nightingale 'surge hub' in north Bristol is underway with the aim of tackling rising numbers of Covid patients in the city.

It will be partially fitted out with medical equipment over the course of the next week.

The local health and social care system is operating at its highest state of alert as the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid has more than doubled in just two weeks.

Health bosses say it is expected to reach a peak in the weeks ahead.

The Hub will be completed over the next week. Credit: North Bristol NHS Trust

The 'surge hub' - which could care for up to 100 patients - is being constructed at Southmead Hospital.

The North Bristol NHS Trust was chosen as one of eight locations across England to be on standby should the increase in the number of cases of the Covid variant lead to people needing hospital treatment.

They say the hub will only be used as a last resort, if pressure continues to rise significantly across the region.