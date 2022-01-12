Audiences at Bath's Theatre Royal were stunned with a surprise appearance from The Golden Globe and Oliver award-winning actor Tom Hiddleston in a performance of West-End comedy, 'The Play What I Wrote'.

'The Play What I Wrote' - originally directed by Kenneth Branagh - is an homage to much-loved British double-act Morecambe and Wise, this year starring Dennis Herdman, Mitesh Soni and Thom Tuck.

Each performance always features a surprise guest who appears half way through.

In the past they have included Ralph Fiennes, Dawn French, Ewan McGregor, Denise Welch, Daniel Radcliffe, Sir Ian McKellen, Kylie Minogue and Glenn Close.

Tom Hiddleston has previously been the surprise guest in the play at the the Birmingham Rep.

He said: "As a mystery guest I think the whole point is to make a fool of oneself or be made a fool of."

The Marvel star made his return to theatre to the Birmingham Rep after starring in Broadway production Betrayal by Harold Pinter.

Speaking of his love for theatre, he said: "There's something extremely connective and restorative about the experience of being in a theatre.

"An audience arrive as strangers but leave as a group having experienced the same thing at the same time; especially laughing. There is something quite healing about laughing together."

The comedy will be at the Theatre Royal from today (12 January) to Saturday 22 January.

