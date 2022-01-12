Play video

Watch Simon Hoare MP's interview

A North Dorset MP has said the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “no defence” for his actions by attending a lockdown-breaking party.

The Conservative MP, Simon Hoare, said he was “angry, disappointed, embarrassed, and frustrated” at the Prime Minister for attending a gathering in his 10 Downing Street garden.

Although Mr Johnson told MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions on January 12 he was only in the garden for 25 minutes in May 2020 and believed it was a work event – the North Dorset MP has criticised the party leader’s conduct.

The Prime Minister's apology can be read in full here.

Mr Hoare said: “It’s embarrassing. There can be no defence of it. I think we’re all angry, disappointed, embarrassed, and frustrated.

“Who, with an iota of common sense, in the name of God, thinks after a couple of days of bringing in regulations, the hospitals are clogging up and people are dying, let’s have some shindig in a garden?

"And these are people who are senior civil servants and senior ministers who are supposed to be clever people with brains and gumption.

"It happened to be my 20th wedding anniversary and the girls, my wife, and I had a quiet supper in the garden. We were supposed to be having friends around and all that got cancelled.

"Everybody made changes to their lives but who ever thought let’s send around an email, let’s have a knees-up, let’s have another cheese and wine party?"

An email, leaked to ITV News - shows 100 staff were invited to "make the most of the lovely weather" by attending "socially distanced drinks" in the No 10 garden.

Bath MP, Wera Hobhouse, has supported calls for Boris Johnson to resign from his position.

She said: "Boris Johnson must resign and the police must investigate. His position has become untenable.

"People are incensed and it makes me sick to think of the Prime Minister and his chums flouting lockdown rules whilst many others missed funerals and cancelled weddings. He must go now.

"He has broken the law and lied to Parliament and the country. Millions of people obeyed lockdown rules, often at huge personal cost.

"They missed funerals, cancelled weddings and said goodbye to dying loved ones on video calls. Some on the very day that Number Ten illegally hosted a garden party."

"For the sake of the country, he must go" - Wera Hobhouse MP (pictured) Credit: PA

Simon Hoare MP also said the electorate is now “feeling disconnected” and that the revelation “confirms the suspicion ‘do as I say and not as I do'."

He added: "That’s something that I think should worry all of us serving in Parliament irrespective of which party we adhere to because this is something which damages faith and competence in our political institutions.

"I think many people in the country will have taken some solace and comfort from the fact that the Prime Minister first of all admitted to the fact that he was there.

"Secondly, that it was a mistake, and thirdly, we heard from a contrite Prime Minister today.

"I don’t think anybody could doubt that he was contrite about it and I think angry and disappointed at himself."