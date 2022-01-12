Two protests are expected to take place in Bristol this weekend, with people being warned to anticipate disruption.

A ‘Kill the BIll’ demonstration and a youth climate demo are both due to take place int he city on Saturday (January 15).

Environmental activists say they plan to ‘swarm’ several locations in the city centre for approximately two hours from noon.

This could see groups temporarily block a chosen road for seven minutes at seven-minute intervals.

Protestors in Bristol taking place in the last Youth Strike for Climate in February 2020. Credit: PA

The organisers of the Kill the Bill protest have asked people to meet at College Green from 1pm.

A march around the area is expected to begin at 3pm following speeches with a peace vigil due back at College Green at 4pm.

It is part of a national day of action planned in a bid to stop the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

If passed through Parliament, the bill will give more power to the police to shut down demonstrations and protesters could even face prison.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed they have plans in place ahead of the protests.

“We’re aware of two demonstrations due to take place in Bristol city centre," they said.

“Our aim is to facilitate these events while also balancing the needs of people who live, work and visit the city.

“A policing plan is in place to monitor both rallies and to ensure they take place safely and peacefully, with minimal disruption to others.”