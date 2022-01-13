Man abused and spat at Glastonbury shop worker after being asked to wear mask

Police want to talk to this man in connection with the incident
Police want to talk to this man in connection with the incident Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A man verbally abused and spat at a shop worker in Glastonbury after being asked to leave for not wearing a mask.

Avon and Somerset Police have released a CCTV image of someone officers would like to speak to as part of the investigation.

The incident happened between 9.30am and 10am on December 15 at a shop on the High Street.

The force said the staff member was left "shaken and distressed" and the shop needed to be closed for a deep clean afterwards.

A police spokesperson said: “The man in the image was in the area at the time.

Vulnerable teen goes missing in Swindon - police search underway
Search underway for missing girl from Gloucester

"He's described as white, in his 40s or 50s, wearing a jacket, grey baseball cap and blue trousers or jeans.

"Officers ask him - or anyone who can help to trace him - to call 101 and give the reference 5221293803.

"Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111."