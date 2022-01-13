A man verbally abused and spat at a shop worker in Glastonbury after being asked to leave for not wearing a mask.

Avon and Somerset Police have released a CCTV image of someone officers would like to speak to as part of the investigation.

The incident happened between 9.30am and 10am on December 15 at a shop on the High Street.

The force said the staff member was left "shaken and distressed" and the shop needed to be closed for a deep clean afterwards.

A police spokesperson said: “The man in the image was in the area at the time.

"He's described as white, in his 40s or 50s, wearing a jacket, grey baseball cap and blue trousers or jeans.

"Officers ask him - or anyone who can help to trace him - to call 101 and give the reference 5221293803.

"Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111."