Ovo Energy expected to axe 1,700 jobs in cost-cutting drive

Ovo Energy is expected to axe up to 1,700 employees in an attempt to make savings.

The Bristol-based energy firm, which is the UK’s third-biggest supplier of gas and electricity, is planning on reducing its workforce by up to a quarter.

It is part of a voluntary redundancy scheme in response to the growing industry crisis, with gas prices hitting an all-time high last month.

A company spokesperson declined to comment on the plans, which were first reported by Sky News.

Earlier this week, the firm issued an apology after advising customers to keep their heating bills low by “having a cuddle with your pets”, eating “hearty bowls of porridge” and “doing a few star jumps”.

The information was published in a blog post which drew criticism from Labour MP Darren Jones, who described it as “insensitive”.

A spokesperson said at the time: “Last week a link to a blog containing energy saving tips was sent to customers. We understand how difficult the situation will be for many of our customers this year.

"We are working hard to find meaningful solutions as we approach this energy crisis, and we recognise that the content of this blog was poorly judged and unhelpful.

"We are embarrassed and sincerely apologise."