A pregnant horse needed to be rescued by firefighters after it got trapped in a manhole on a Gloucestershire farm.

Two fire crews from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service had to attend the farm in Minsterworth yesterday (January 12) after the pregnant animal got its stuck in the hole.

Fire crews arrived at Brook Farm on Oakle Street with specialist equipment to help remove the horse from the hole.

The animal was unharmed. Credit: Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service said they had used animal rescue equipment to assist with moving the horese.

Pictures show the horse wrapped up in the equipment ready to be shifted out of the hole.

The rescue was successful and the pregnant horse was unharmed.