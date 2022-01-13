Search underway for missing girl from Gloucester

Update: Police have confirmed Bridie has been found safe and well.

A search is underway for a 14-year-old girl from Gloucester who has not been seen since yesterday.

Gloucestershire Police have today (January 13) launched an appeal for information after Bridie went missing at around 11.30pm last night (January 12).

She was last seen on Bazeley Road in Matson and police say they are concerned for her welfare.

A spokesperson said: "She is described as being 5ft tall, of a slim build and has very long blonde hair.

"Bridie is thought to be wearing black jeans and does not have a mobile phone on her.

"Bridie is known to visit areas of Gloucester such as Robinswood Hill, Matson and Brockworth, with officers currently searching for her at these locations.

"Anyone who has seen Bridie since last night or has information on her whereabouts is asked to please call 101 quoting incident 172 of 13 January.

"If you are with Bridie at the time of calling please dial 999.”