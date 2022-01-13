More than a dozen people have been arrested after Bradford City's team bus was attacked after a Swindon Town match.

Wiltshire Police have arrested 14 people on suspicion of violent disorder after the incident close to Swindon's Magic Roundabout by the County Ground.

Police say home fans were seen attacking the coach following Swindon Town’s 3-1 win in the League Two fixture on October 23.

All 14 have been released on bail with conditions.

Inspector James Neighbour said: "The sort of violent behaviour that was witnessed following this match is absolutely unacceptable.

"We are determined to robustly tackle such behaviour and ensure that those involved answer for their actions.

"Football-related violence has no place in the game and we are working closely with Swindon Town Football Club to ensure these sort of incidents, which can ruin the experience for real fans, are stamped out."

The club released a statement on January 11 about the possibility of “lifetime bans” for those found culpable of criminal activity.

It said: "We would like to thank Wiltshire Police for their hard work and assistance on this matter, and we would once again like to stress that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated by Swindon Town Football Club.

"Anyone found to be participating in such behaviour will be punished accordingly and could face a lifetime ban from The County Ground.

"We are determined to continue to work closely with Wiltshire Police to stamp out football violence from the game as it has no place."

Wiltshire Police is urging anyone with information about the disorder near the Magic Roundabout on October 23 to call them on 101.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.