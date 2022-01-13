Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby from Gloucester – taking the total number charged to six.

Dean Bradley-Smith, 19, from Gloucester was charged along with two 16-year-olds – who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The three teens have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court today (January 13).

A fourth person, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.

Three other people who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have also been released under investigation.

It comes after three other teenagers - who cannot be named - were charged with murder in December last year.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, from Gloucestershire Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Following two days of intense action, we have made another significant step forward in our investigation into the tragic death of Ramarni Crosby.

Ramarni Crosby was 16-years-old when he died.

"However, this continues to be an active investigation and our work to establish what happened that evening is very much ongoing.

"We would still like anyone who has information or witnessed what happened that evening and has not yet come forward to please help us now, and speak to police or Crimestoppers anonymously."

The force has also said: “Anyone who has any information or footage relating to the incident is asked to contact police using the following online reporting tool.

"You can also call police on 101 and quote incident 389 of 15 December. Alternatively you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."

Ramarni was fatally stabbed on the evening of Wednesday 15 December after an incident in Stratton Road, Gloucester.

The family of the 16-year-old, from Frampton on Severn, paid tribute to a "happy boy" with a "heart of gold".