Puppy walkers are needed to help train the next generation of police dogs in Devon and Cornwall.

The force is recruiting volunteers who can look after their puppies before they begin their training.

The dogs will live with their puppy walker for up to 12 months as they get used to a new environment.

They will then be assigned to their police handler and begin their course.

Police dog Jax pictured out and about in Exmouth with his walker Mark. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

‘Need someone with experience’

The police said volunteers with experience of previously looking after a dog are needed.

“Potential puppy walkers should ideally have experience of looking after a large boisterous dog and should have the time to look after the dog 24/7,” the force said on social media.

“We kindly ask that puppy walkers do not have any other dogs in their home.

“Our dogs are highly driven, determined working dogs which is why we need someone with experience of dogs like this.

Could you help train the next generation of police dogs in Devon and Cornwall? Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

“Puppies should never be left alone for over two hours at a time. We also run fortnightly training and development sessions.

“They're voluntary and are usually run from Exeter or Plymouth.”

Volunteers will need a car to drive to the sessions as well as a fully-enclosed garden space.

To apply, contact Devon and Cornwall Police’s Canine Development Officer Paul Glennon at glenno1954@icloud.com with a brief outline of your circumstances, address, contact number and any previous experience of looking after a dog.