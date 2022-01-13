A search is underway for a vulnerable missing teenager from Wiltshire.

Wiltshire Police have launched an urgent appeal today (January 13) for information to locate 16-year-old Tiree Bracher.

The force is "concerned about her welfare" as the teenager has gone missing from the Old Town area in Swindon.

A spokesperson said: "Tiree is described as slim, with long blonde hair worn in a ponytail.

"She is believed to be wearing blue rimmed glasses, black leggings, an electric blue fleece and a pink T-shirt underneath.

"If you see Tiree, please do not approach her as this could frighten or upset her, but please call police immediately on 101 and quote log number 171.

"In an emergency call 999."