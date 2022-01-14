Cannabis factory with plants worth £2M found in Wiltshire

A cannabis factory with an estimated £2million worth of drugs inside has been raided by police in Wiltshire.

Around 2,000 cannabis plants have been seized after police uncovered the drugs in The Maltings, in Westbury.

Wiltshire Police say the drugs have an estimated street value of £2million.

Officers found the cannabis - which police described as a "significant criminal operation" - on Friday (January 7).

No arrests have been made as of yet but the force’s criminal investigation departments (CID) has started an investigation to find those responsible.

The plants have an estimated value of £2million Credit: Wiltshire Police

Detective Sergeant Andy Morley said: "Our team of detectives have been working hard to understand more about this operation and the people who have been seen entering the building over recent weeks and months.

"Obviously, due to the scale of the operation, we have had to work carefully to manage the site and we have now been able to remove all the plants and ensure they are incinerated.

"We have been conducting house-to-house enquiries over recent days and speaking with people living nearby to find out about more information."

Officers were called to the building after a fire was caused by a vehicle which crashed into an electricity pylon.

Two cables were seen running into the nearby building, prompting the emergency services to be called.

Inspector Al Lumley, from the Warminster Area Community Policing Team, said these types of cannabis operations were usually linked to organised crime.

He said: "We know that some people within our communities view cannabis production and supply as a less serious crime, but we need people to understand that it is often linked to very serious crime organisations.

"An operation of this scale can often be linked to exploitation and trafficking, and should not be considered a victimless crime.

"We very often rely on community intelligence to uncover these types of cannabis factories and there are signs that people can look out for if they have suspicions about activity at a property near them.

The building was explored by emergency services after two cables were spotted running into it Credit: Wiltshire Police

"If you have any concerns about drug activity in your community, please inform the police.

"You information can be dealt with sensitively and confidentially, and we will take appropriate action to respond to the information given to us."

Wiltshire Police said: “Anyone with information about this specific incident should call Central CID on 101, quoting crime reference 54220002145.

"If you suspect there is a cannabis factory next door, you should phone us on 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress."

Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit the webpage here.

Signs cannabis is being grown inside a property