Elderly person's Cotswolds home burgled twice in two days

Police are appealing for information after an elderly homeowner in Gloucestershire was burgled twice in the space of two days.

Gloucestershire Police say the two incidents involved groups of unknown men forcing entry to the property off Campden Lane in Guiting Power.

The first incident - which happened on Monday morning (10 January) - saw a group arrive in a silver estate or SUV before stealing a handbag and car keys from the pensioner's porch at around 10.30am.

The second incident - which took place two days later - involved a group who smashed a bedroom window before stealing jewellery between 7pm and 9pm.

The stolen pieces included a square shaped yellow gold signet ring which belonged to a relative and, police say, is of great sentimental value to the owner.

Investigating officers attended and conducted house to house enquiries as well as gathering and reviewing CCTV footage.

They are now working to establish if the same group were involved in both incidents.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "Three men, aged 18, 19 and 22 were arrested on suspicion of dwelling burglary and have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"The 19-year-old was also arrested for being in possession of class B drugs and released.

"We are asking anyone with information to come forward as well as anyone who has seen a silver SUV, estate or similar vehicle acting suspiciously or been offered the stolen jewellery."

Information can be submitted online by completing the following form and quoting incident number 414 of 12 January.