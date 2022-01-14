Fire crews from four stations in North Somerset were needed to extinguish a large garage fire.

Avon Fire and Rescue’s firefighters from Avonmouth, Clevedon, Yatton, and Nailsea were called to the garage after reports of a fire shortly before 11am on January 12.

The fire service has today (January 14) released images of the fire which shows a plume of smoke visible for miles around.

Ten firefighters tackled the blaze wearing breathing apparatus while using two hose reel jets and a 45mm jet.

Ten firefighters needed breathing apparatus to tackle the fire Credit: Clevedon Fire Station

The fire started in a garage and spread to an adjacent caravan but was put out quickly once crews arrived.

They also used thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots and monitor residual heat.

The cause of the fire was accidental.