Play video

Watch Ross Arnott's report here.

Two non-league football teams from the West Country are hoping to continue their fairytale cup runs this weekend.

Plymouth Parkway and Larkhall Athletic are currently on their best ever-runs in the FA Trophy competition for non-league football teams across the country.

Both reached the fourth round of the cup after beating Dulwich Hamlet and AFC Totton respectively.

They have since been rewarded with two huge ties with Plymouth playing Spennymoor Town FC in the North East and Larkhall drawing high-flying Stockport.

It is Plymouth Parkway's first ever entry in to the cup and manager Lee Hobbs said the tie, which will see the team complete a 780-mile round trip, was a reward to all those who contributed to the club's success on and off the pitch in recent seasons.

Play video

"We have set ourselves targets and we have been able to meet them efficiently," he said.

"It is going to be one of the biggest games of our lives, we had a trip to the north in the FA Vase competition and it didn't go too well for us so we are hoping for better this time.

Larkhall Athletic FC usually play just outside of Bath and like Plymouth are closer to the FA Trophy than they have ever been before.

The club, who currently compete in the Southern League Division One South, will travel to play Stockport County who until the late 90s were still playing in the second division of English football.

Ollie Price, Larkhall Athletic's manager.

County still regularly record attendances of more than 5000 supporters so it will be a very different kind of experience than what Larkhall players are used to - but the manager is under no illusions as to what this could mean for the club.

"It is massive, it is probably the biggest match we will have," Ollie Price said.

"It is a huge match and we just need to go there and enjoy the experience."

The final of the FA Trophy competition is held at Wembley each year, giving non-league players an opportunity to step on a pitch that is frequented by the biggest football stars in the country.

Both clubs play their respective opponents on Saturday, January 15.