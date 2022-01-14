More than £1,000 in much-needed donations has been diverted from saving lives to repairing one of Cornwall Air Ambulance’s shops after it was broken into.

Vandals have smashed windows and broken railings at the charity’s store in Bodmin, as well as damaging delivery vans.

The spate of incidents have had a “costly impact” on the charity, which said it is having to use donation money on to repair.

The charity attends around 1,000 incidents every year.

Tim Bunting, who is chief executive of Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “We are fortunate to have a fantastic group of staff and volunteers who dedicate their time to making the shop a success.

“Our shop in Bodmin is a vital source of fundraising to help keep the helicopter in the skies, saving lives.

“As a charity funded by the public, we want to make sure that every penny goes towards these lifesaving missions and not repairing damage.”