One arrest has been made following the Kill the Bill protest in Bristol yesterday (16 January).

Hundreds of people turned out in Bristol city centre to join a day of national action against the Government's new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Protesters gathered outside City Hall and speakers lined up to argue that the tighter rules on protests were an infringement on their human rights and a danger to democracy.

The protest came to a peaceful conclusion after parts of the city were shut down due to the demonstration.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers attending the march arrested one man on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway.

The man has since been released under investigation.

What is the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill?

The policing bill - which will be voted on in the House of Lords tomorrow (17 January) - is a huge piece of legislation that includes major government proposals on crime and justice in England and Wales.

One part of the bill covers changes to protests and how they are policed.

Those against it have argued that the amendments are a danger to freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest as demonstrators could face harsh penalties.

The Bill would put protesters at risk of prison sentences for actions that cause “serious annoyance”, which could be done by making loud noise or disrupting transport.

Stop and search powers would be expanded, and new laws against residing on land without authorisation with a vehicle could see the criminalisation of traveller communities.

However the Government says the changes to protesting in the bill are to balance the rights of protesters with the rights of others to go about their business unhindered.

The bill will go before the House of Lords tomorrow, where peers will vote on whether to reject it or not.