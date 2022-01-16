Banksy appears to have updated one of his outdoor murals in Bristol.

The Valentine’s-themed artwork first appeared on the side of a house in Barton Hill in February 2020, showing a small child catapulting roses into the air.

Sections of it had to be cordoned off after being targeted by vandals, with a large piece of wood now obstructing the small child from view.

But now it appears the artwork has been updated, after the stencilled figure of a man with a crowbar - attempting to remove the wooden display - was spotted.

Banksy has not yet confirmed if the update was done by him.

Who is Banksy?

Banksy’s identity is a mystery.

He is a famous - but anonymous - street artist, and is believed to be from Bristol.

Banksy displays his art on publicly-visible surfaces such as walls and self-built physical prop pieces - with many of them on display in Bristol.

Some of his most well-known pieces include the Naked Man in Park Street and the Wild, Wild West in Stokes Croft.

In 2018, he made headlines around the world after one of his pieces shredded itself after being bought at auction for £1.1million.

The piece was re-sold in 2021 for £18.5million.