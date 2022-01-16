Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Bristol near Ashton Gate stadium.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision which happened at about 5.40pm in Winterstoke Road yesterday (15 January).

The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

The road has since reopened.

Police have asked witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam, to call 101 and give reference number 5222011657.