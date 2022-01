A police investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed on a beach in Dorset.

It happened at the Greenhill end of Weymouth beach opposite the Sealife Centre at around 1.40pm.

The woman has since been taken to hospital and another woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The victim has injuries to her leg that are not thought to be life threatening.

A full investigation is now underway, led by Weymouth CID.