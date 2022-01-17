Body found in search for missing Cheltenham man

A body has been found in the search for a man missing from Cheltenham.

Joe Bellingham, 34, was last seen by his family on January 5.

Police made the discovery after a member of the public contacted them to say they had found a body on Cleeve Hill.

In a statement, a spokesman for Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "A body has been found in connection with the search for Joe Bellingham, aged 34, who had been reported missing last week.

"A member of the public called police earlier today to say they had found a body while walking on Cleeve Hill.

"While formal identification has not yet taken place, Joe's family has been informed.

"The circumstances of the death are not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

Anyone who saw Joe in the past week is being urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 195 of January 8.