One person has died and three others have been injured after a crash on the A436 in Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire Police were called to the crash, which involved a car and a lorry, shortly after 11am.

South Western Ambulance Service sent multiple ambulances - including the air ambulance - to the scene.

The road remains closed between junctions for Kilkenny and Andoversford.

In a statement released at 3pm, a force spokesperson said one person has died.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn't yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 quoting incident 98 of January 17 or submit information to Gloucestershire Police online.