Cheltenham Town say they are "saddened" by reports of homophobic abuse during the club's game against Charlton Athletic at the weekend.

The alleged incident happened during the League One draw on Saturday 15 January.

In a statement a spokesperson said: "We are saddened by the incident, which is being dealt with by the police. We will not be making any further comment at this time."

Proud Robins, the club's LGBTQ+ supports network, also spoke out following the reports.

Cheltenham Town added they have a "zero tolerance policy to discrimination of any kind" and encourages fans to report any discriminatory behaviour.

Gloucestershire Constabulary has been contacted.