The fire service has confirmed rubbish residents thought to have been dumped on a Bristol street was put there following a van fire.

There was anger on social media when people thought a pile of items had been fly-tipped in Southmead on Friday 14 January.

But Avon Fire and Rescue has since confirmed it was due to a van full of household waste which was alight.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said they arrived at just after 4pm to Monks Park Avenue in Horfield to a van full of household waste "well alight".

A spokesperson said: "Firefighters used two high-pressure hose reels and two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the blaze, one firefighter wore breathing apparatus for safety.

Credit: Twitter / Keep Bristol Tidy

"Crews removed material from the van to the side of the road to ensure the fire was extinguished within the vehicle.

"Once made safe, the scene and material, was left in the hands of police and council colleagues."

Crews say the cause of the fire has been determined as accidental.