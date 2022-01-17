A five-year-old girl from Cornwall has died after a crash in Devon.

Four other people - including an eight-year-old girl who suffered serious injuries - were taken to hospital following the crash on the A35 yesterday (January 16).

The crash happened at Fern Lane, Wilmington, near Honiton, at around 2.30pm. Devon and Cornwall Police says it involved a white BMW 318 and blue Land Rover Discovery Sport.

In a statement released today (January 17), police said a family from Cornwall were travelling in the BMW involved at the time of the crash.

A five-year-old girl inside the BMW died while an eight-year-old girl who was in the same car remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The two adults - both in their 30s - were also taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

The driver of the Land Rover - a woman in her 50s from the Tooting area of London - was taken to Dorchester Hospital. Police say her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the incident or witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 465 16 January.