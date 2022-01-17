Glastonbury Festival is set to return in 2022 after being cancelled for two years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is the biggest outdoor music festival in the UK, attracting huge names as hundreds of thousands of people descend on the Somerset village of Pilton.

So far this year Billie Eilish and Diana Ross are the only artists to be confirmed - but organiser Michael Eavis said many of the acts booked for 2020 are set to return.

Some of the big names who were set to perform at the cancelled 50th anniversary event in 2020 were Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

The festival is finally due to return at the end of June - below we’ve included all of the key information you need to know about Glastonbury Festival.

When is Glastonbury Festival 2022?

Glastonbury Festival always takes place on the final weekend of June. Traditionally it has a 'fallow year' every five years to allow the land to rest.

In 2022, the event will take place from Wednesday 22 June to Sunday 26 June.

Where is Glastonbury Festival?

Despite its name, Glastonbury Festival is actually in the Somerset village of Pilton at Worthy Farm.

The site is still a working farm owned by the festival's founder Michael Eavis.

More than 2,000 people descend onto Worthy Farm for the festival

When do Glastonbury tickets go on sale and how much do they cost?

General sale tickets for Glastonbury normally go on sale in October with the ticket resale happening in April.

Tickets are sold out for Glastonbury 2022 but there may be a resale in April 2022 if enough people give up their tickets.

To be eligible to buy Glastonbury tickets you must be registered ahead of the sale. You can register via Glastonbury Festival’s website.

The price of a ticket changes yearly, in 2022 tickets cost ​​£280 per person plus a £5 booking fee.

Who is on the lineup for Glastonbury 2022?

The full lineup for Glastonbury 2022 is yet to be released but Billie Eilish was the first artist to be confirmed.

The American singer songwriter has been booked to headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night. She will be the festival's youngest-ever solo headliner.

Billie Eilish performed on the Other Stage in 2019 and will return as a headliner in 2022. Credit: PA

Diana Ross is the only other artist to be confirmed for Glastonbury Festival 2022. The American singer will perform the coveted Sunday legends slot on the Pyramid Stage.

How many people go to Glastonbury Festival?

Glastonbury is the largest outdoor music festival in the United Kingdom with an audience capacity of 210,000 when it was last held in 2019.