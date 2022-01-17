Glastonbury Festival tickets sold out in little more than half an hour when they last went on sale - leaving hundreds of thousands of fans disappointed.

The festival was then cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus, meaning tickets rolled over to 2021.

But once again the pandemic meant the festival was not able to go ahead in 2021 and so ticket-holders are still waiting to step foot onto Worthy Farm.

While there is usually a resale in April for people who give up their tickets, there is another way to get into Glastonbury Festival - if you're willing to work.

Applications have now opened for chefs and kitchen/service assistants to work as part of the festival's crew catering team in 2022.

The full-time roles are paid and people will be required to work over the festival but can explore all Glastonbury has to offer when not on shift.

How to apply to work at Glastonbury Festival 2022

The festival's organisers say experience cooking for large groups is "essential" as well as some knowledge of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes.

People need to be available from May 29 to July 15.

Applications are open now via the Glastonbury Festival website and close on February 28.