Moment man who raped teenager as she walked her dog arrested

Moment man laughs as he's arrested for raping teen 30 years ago

A man who raped a teenager as she walked her dog has been jailed for nine years - three decades after carrying out the attack.

Paul Shakespeare, 66, was armed with a sharpened stick with a nail driven through it when he grabbed the 18-year-old.

She was walking her dog along the Honeybourne line - a section of railway converted into a footpath in Cheltenham - when he forced her into nearby undergrowth and raped her.

Paul Shakespeare has been jailed for nine years for the attack Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Despite a full DNA profile being recovered at the time of the 1990 attack, Shakespeare was not traced.

It was not until August of last year that police were able match his DNA to the rape, after he was arrested in Cumbria for possessing a knife.

Shakespeare, of Scaleby Close in Upperby, Carlisle, laughed as officers arrested him. He later admitted rape and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was jailed for nine years at Bristol Crown Court today (January 17).

