A woman who was attacked by a stranger as she walked her dog when she was just 18 years old has spoken of how she has kept it a secret for more than 30 years.

Paul Shakespeare, 66, was jailed for nine years today (January 17) for raping the teenager as she walked on the Honeybourne line in Cheltenham.

In a powerful victim impact statement read out in court, she said she felt "violated" and "dirty" after the attack.

She said she was left with a sense of shame so intense she has never told her family about what happened.

Shakespeare brandished a sharpened stick with a nail inside it at his victim as he forced her into some undergrowth before carrying out the attack in 1990.

Despite a DNA profile being gathered at the time, it took 30 years to bring him to justice. It was not until he was arrested for a separate crime - possessing a knife - in August last year that he was linked to the rape.

Shakespeare, of Scaleby Close in Upperby, Carlisle, laughed as officers arrested him. He later admitted rape and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

As he was jailed for nine years at Bristol Crown Court, a victim impact statement was read in court where his victim said she felt as though she was "broken" and "damaged goods".

She said: "I was violently raped on 29th April 1990 by a stranger, brandishing a stick as a weapon, as I walked alone in the afternoon with my dog on the Honeybourne Line in Cheltenham. I was 18 years old.

"I couldn’t tell my family because of the shame I felt. I felt embarrassed, violated and dirty and I didn’t want to share how I felt or the horrific act with anyone.

"To this day my mum is not aware of what happened to me. I could never bring myself to tell her. As a result of being unable to open up to anyone, I have carried these feelings with me for the last 31 years.

"To cope, I have pretended to myself that it didn’t happen and felt that if I didn’t sharethis dark secret then I would be able to continue with life without people knowing.

"The suspect was not identified in 1990 and each day I lived in fear. I was fearful for my own personal safety as my mental health deteriorated and I lost all confidence. I had some very dark moments and suffered nightmares and panic attacks for at least a year after the incident.

"I would wake up in a sweat with the feeling of a dark shadow over me. I could never see the face but could see the outline of a man.

"Every night that I went to sleep, I relived the 29th April 1990. It was during this period that I attempted to take my own life.

"I attempted to continue with my life and desperately tried not to categorise every male as being a rapist. I had become hyper-vigilant and was always conscious of men around me. I couldn’t help but put barriers up. I saw myself as broken and damaged goods.

"Being raped will haunt me for the rest of my life.

"On that day I was the most scared I have ever been. I didn’t know if I would live or die. I was petrified. In that moment, I thought ‘is this man going to kill me?’ This is not something that you never forget. I have always thought that this man who raped me just carried on living his life and yet he has destroyed mine.

"I can’t ever forgive what he did to me. I will certainly never forget.

"The impact of what he did will stay with me forever. If I could take something to erase from my memory then I would. I would like to wake up with no memory of the 29th April 1990. I know that what happened has made me a different person than I think I should have been.

"It stopped me being the person I wanted to be. I hold back and don’t allow myself to bemyself. I feel cheated and robbed.

"I am grateful that he has finally admitted what he has done but this does not take away from the devastating impact he had had on my life or the fact that for years he evaded arrest.

"I am hopeful that when he hears this statement that he will understand that his actions have been detrimental to my life and will haunt me forever.

"I can only hope he is remorseful, not only to me but his family for the pain this must have caused them, knowing he is a rapist."

Support for survivors of sexual assault or rape

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch