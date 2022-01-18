A woman from Cornwall is fighting for her life because of a rare condition which makes eating "excruciatingly painful".

Nicolette Baker from Truro weighs only 20kg after a lifetime of suffering with Superior Mesenteric Artery syndrome (SMAS) - which she was diagnosed with seven years ago.

SMAS refers to a vascular compression in the small intestine that results in foods and liquids become backed-up - causing vomiting and bacterial infections as the food rots.

Nicolette says the support she has received since sharing her story has given her hope again.

The 36-year-old is receiving palliative care at her home but she hopes to have a life-saving operation in Germany next month.

However, due to the £50,000 cost, her former teacher and friend James Kitto and Mark Pollard are organising a charity auction to help.

Nicolette said she had been humbled by the support from so many people over the past few weeks.

She said: “I have no word for it. I am so grateful to anyone who wants to support me. It's given me a reason to keep going on and to hope.”

Mark, who was in the same class as Nicolette, said: “Our former primary school teacher messaged me last week after reading Nicolette’s story and said we need to do something to help.

“We got together to come up with a few ideas and decided to do a charity auction. Ever since we put a few feelers out on social media, we have been inundated with offers of help.

Nicolette is receiving palliative care at her home in Truro. Credit: Cornwall Live/BPM Media

“I think people have read Nicolette’s story and have been shocked and have decided to help. Seeing the community rally round like this is fantastic.”

To help fund the operation, Nicolette set up a GoFundMe account. Her friends and ex-primary school teacher are now coordinating the charity auction in Porthleven to help.

It will take place at Out Of The Blue in the harbour village on January 30.

Already 40 items have been promised by local businesses, well-wishers and artists from around the Duchy with Mark and James hoping more will come forward ahead of the auction.

Among the prizes to be auctioned off are original art from local artists and food vouchers that can be used at local Cornish restaurants.