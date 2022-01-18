A baby is in hospital in a "serious condition" after a crash in Gloucestershire which killed two adults and left a third in hospital.

Gloucestershire Police were called to the crash, which involved a car and a lorry, on the A436 near Pegglesworth shortly after 11am yesterday (January 18).

A 31-year-old man - who had been driving the car - died at the scene. Police have now confirmed a 24-year-old woman later died in hospital later that evening.

Three other passengers from the car - including a one-year-old baby - were taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and Southmead Hospital in Bristol. Police say the baby remains in a serious condition.

A 29-year-old woman is also in hospital in a serious condition while a 24-year-old man has been treated and discharged.

The lorry driver sustained minor injuries. Police say the people in the Mazda all lived in Bedfordshire.

A force spokesperson said the car had been travelling toward Seven Springs from the direction of Andoversford and the HGV was travelling in the opposite direction.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who has not already been spoken to and may have witnessed what happened. They are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the collision," the police spokesperson added.

"Officers wish to extend their thanks to members of the public who provided assistance at the scene, as well as to colleagues from the fire and ambulance services.

"The families of those involved are being supported by specially trained officers."