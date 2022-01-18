A dog hooked on a fishing line inside a freezing lake in Swindon was saved by a passing stranger after spending almost half an hour treading water.

Golden Retriever, Buffy, spent 25 minutes in the icy water as she attempted to climb an embankment to reach her owner.

Young mum, Tilly Lovegrove, was out on her usual dog walk in Lawn with her 8 month-old baby when her dog got trapped in a lake.

She said: "More often than not, she's rolled in some horrible fox poo, so she jumps in the lake and washes it off. She loves swimming."

But on January 14, Buffy began swimming towards her owner when she was hooked by what is believed to be a fishing line.

Two polls protruding from the water on either side of Buffy appeared to be attached by a wire or line that had caught her underneath the chin.

"She couldn't move forward, she was just stuck, treading water," Tilly explained.

Concerned for her pet while also caring for her baby, Tilly reached for her phone which ran out of battery before her eyes.

The embankment was both steep and deep - unable to call for help, Tilly threw sticks into the water behind Buffy, by hanging off the trees to help guide her to turn around, but sadly she wouldn't change course.

""I started panicking. It was like an invisible barrier for her," she added.

Thankfully, a man passed by and tried to help rescue the freezing cold dog, who continued to swim forward against the fishing line.

"I just called out for help, I didn't know what she was stuck on really," she said.

The dog walker ended a call he was on to come to the dog's aid, climbing down the bank to assess the situation.

Some of the fishing wire which Buffy got caught in left by the side of the lake Credit: BPM Media

The kind stranger began breaking off branches from the trees to push her back or push the net away so she could get free.

Another two men walked past and stopped to help the exhausted animal, Tilly soon discovered they didn't speak English and was unable to communicate with them.

She said: "They were instantly trying to help by breaking off branches. I'd ripped off this massive branch, when I saw one of the guys take off their shoes and socks and jump in to her rescue.

"I was half trying to stop him because I was convinced my new big branch was going to work, and half stunned because he couldn't speak English to tell me what he was doing - he just did it.

"He got her out and Buffy shook herself off. He just waved and left - I don't know what he said. I just couldn't believe he'd done that."

'She's a bit traumatised and shaken'

Tilly had been thinking at the time that if the big branch didn't work, she'd have to jump in after her dog to unhook her.

"But obviously, I couldn't leave into the middle of a lake while my baby is in a pram on the side unattended - so I just didn't know what was going to happen," she said.

The young mum was saddened to be unable to properly thank the kind stranger and hopes the message reaches him.

Tilly says Buffy was left "a bit traumatised and shaken" by the incident and now avoids the lake.