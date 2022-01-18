Play video

After another dismal performance capped a four-nil defeat to Australia in The Ashes, England's cricketers are heading home.

Supporters are already discussing where it all went wrong for Joe Root's men, but one group might have been secretly cheering for the old enemy in Plymouth.

Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne, one of England's chief tormentors, spent a season at Mount Wise as Plymouth's overseas player in 2013.

Andy Sewell says Labuschagne was 'very focused' during his time in Plymouth. Credit: ITV News

Andy Sewell, Plymouth CC's facilities and events manager, said: "He was pretty good even then. He was just passionate about the game and his own development.

"He was breathing, eating, sleeping cricket really. If he wasn't practising in the nets, he was throwing himself catches and diving all over the place. He was very focused.

"It's fantastic that we're associated with him, we can say we helped, but you've got to have that talent in the first place.

"Unfortunately it's come back to bite us - I don't think England will be thanking us very much at all!"

Labuschagne is the world's best batter. Credit: PA Images

Labuschagne was recently named as the world's number one Test batter, having scored six hundreds and 12 fifties in his first 23 games.

When he was at Plymouth, his talent was clear - he averaged 60 with the bat and 24 with the ball - but nobody expected such a meteoric rise.

"The pressure on an overseas player is big, because they are expected to score runs, and take wickets, and be the best player every game," Andy said.

"That can be a burden but it wasn't for him. He's a character, he's always in the game, being quite sparky and positive. That's how he was when he was here."