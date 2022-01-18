Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack which left a man in hospital with stab wounds.

Police were called to Warren Road in Torquay at around 10pm on Monday (17 January) following reports of a disturbance.

Officers attended and found a man in his 30s had sustained a number of stab wounds. He was taken to Torbay District Hospital with serious injuries but is currently in a stable condition.

Detective Inspector Dave Pebworth said: “We are investigating a serious assault that took place last night on Warren Road and we are appealing to the public for information.

“We believe that the incident spilled out into the street and our victim who was visibly injured was helped by a female passer-by who came to his assistance, but she had left the scene by the time units attended.

“It is vital that this person comes forward and speaks to us as she could hold information vital to our investigation. “

A 29-year-old local man and a 38-year-old man from Rotherham area were arrested last night. Police have also since arrested a 51-year-old local man this morning in connection with the incident.

DI Pebworth added: “Three men are now in police custody. The two men aged 29 and 38 who we arrested last night are being held on suspicion of attempted murder. The man who we have today arrested aged 51 is being held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained matter, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection to this assault.

“Local residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in an around Warren Road as we undertake door-to-door enquiries and continue with our investigation. I ask that anyone who has any information contacts the police as soon as possible.”

How to get in touch with police

Anyone with any information that could aid officers with the investigation, including CCTV of the surround area, is asked to contact 101 or 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/004830/22.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers.