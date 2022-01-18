Work is underway on a major £7 million school expansion in Somerset to accommodate more students and meet growing demand.

Builders from contractors BAM have started work at Holyrood Academy in Chard.

The project will increase Holyrood’s capacity by an extra 225 places and help meet the growing demand for school places.

The expansion will also see a new two-storey building that will incorporate a purpose-built student/dining area, six classrooms, new office spaces, meeting rooms, and a single point of entry into the school.

The new building will be all-electric and fitted with energy-efficient fabric in line with the county council’s climate change strategy.

Work has begun with the demolition of the former Cresta swimming pool.

Clare Paul, cabinet member for education and public health at Somerset County Council, said: "We’re investing millions in schools and school places across Somerset to meet growing demand and to deliver high-quality education.

"This £7million project is exciting news for the school, for the town and the wider community and will ensure school places are there in future to meet Chard’s growing population."

David MacCormick, headteacher of Holyrood Academy, added: "We are delighted that the demolition work is complete, and the construction of our new building is now underway.

"The students and staff are very excited by the plans and are looking forward to seeing them take shape."