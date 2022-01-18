Police want to speak to man about sexual assault in Bristol bar

Police are investigating a sexual assault that took place in a Bristol bar.

The incident happened at the Greenhouse bar in College Green on Saturday December 11.

The victim was inappropriately touched by a man she didn't know sometime between 11 and 11.45pm, according to police.

Officers have released a picture of a man they want to speak to as part of their enquiries.

"He’s described as white, late 20s or early 30s, slim and approximately 6ft tall. He is pictured with a thick dark beard, short dark hair and wearing dark jeans and a dark jumper with a white motif," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

Anyone who recognises the male, or witnessed the assault, should call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221291020.