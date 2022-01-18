The 19-year-old crowned the best Elvis tribute act in Europe

Play video

A 19-year-old musician from Weston-super-Mare has been crowned the European Elvis Tribute Artist Champion.

Emilio Santoro started impersonating Elvis Presley at the age of four, after being introduced to the Rock and Roll legend's music by his family.

Speaking of the moment he was crowned European champion, the teenager said: "As soon as they announced my name it was crazy in the room.

"It really has changed my life since. Everyone was crowding me, my mum was wrapping her arms around me, my dad was jumping up in the air."

A younger Emilio performing

Emilio has toured round the country to perform however he says it is in his family's living room where his talent was discovered.

Sat in the same living room, Emilio told ITV News: "I remember the first time I mimicked Elvis.

"I was in this room here and Elvis was on the screen and I grabbed the nearest TV remote and I was trying to do all the moves he was doing and the singing and styles he was doing.

He says, since that moment, he "hasn't looked back".

When he was just four years old, his nan helped him to make an Elvis outfit that he could perform in but it wasn't long before he performed at his sister's wedding followed by talent shows all around the country.