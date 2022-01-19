Businesses in the South West say they are feeling the pinch as Britain's rate of inflation rockets to its highest level in nearly 30 years, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation jumped from 5.1% in November to 5.4% in December - the highest since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.

Most economists had expected inflation of 5.2% in December.

The ONS said inflation was pushed higher by food and non-alcoholic drinks prices last month, with costs also rising for restaurants and hotels, furniture and household goods, as well as clothing and footwear.

The Bank of England has forecast inflation to hit 6% in April.

As well as members of the public being affected by a result of rising weekly shopping bills, soaring energy prices and fuel becoming more expensive, small businesses have also felt the purse strings tighten.

Colin Barrell is the owner of Mr Miles Tea Room in Taunton. He said: "We've got a lot of things looming that are going to affect us.

"Milk and coffee in our business, coffee comes in containers you can't buy it in this country, and I'm told by various coffee importers that the cost of a container has gone from something near £500 a container to £12,000.

"Obviously the cost of the contents of that container is where money is going to be recovered for the people shipping it in.

"We know that coffee is about to go through the roof in terms of wholesale price to us."

And it's not just the wholesale cost of goods that will be hitting the profit margins of small businesses.

Mr Miles Tea Room in Taunton is one of those feeling the effects of rocketing rates of inflation

Mr Barrell says every aspect of the operation will soon see a rise in cost if it has not already.

"We've seen electricity renewals of 25% plus, and the same with gas.

"On top of that, although it was very nice to have a reduction in VAT rate for the hospitality industry, in April is due to go back up to 20% from 12.5% so that's immediately going to affect 7.5% on the top line."

On top of inflation worries, many businesses will be facing higher outgoings to pay their workforce when the national minimum wage increases in April and National Insurance for employers sees a hike.

"We're to have an average pay rise across the board of about 8%", Mr Barrell said.

"On top of that National Insurance is going up another 1.25%, the total is going to be approaching 10% just in terms of the wage bill.

"In a business like ours it's going to be £30,000 to £40,000 we've got to find from somewhere.

"The only way we can recover that is by going to the menu board and looking at prices.

"We along with many other hospitality venues are going to have to see a price increase right across the board which is only going to further fuel the inflation increase."