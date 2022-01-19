Critical incident declared in Cornwall over adult social care

Cornwall Council has declared a critical incident in adult social care after what it described as "extraordinary circumstances".

The announcement - in conjunction with the NHS - means health bosses are concerned they cannot provide enough priority services.

The authority says it will redeploy its staff into different roles to meet demand.

It is also calling on volunteers to help free up 100 hospital beds within two weeks.

The council will work with seventy home care providers and more than two hundred care homes to support people who have finished hospital treatment.

Councillors also want to reduce ambulance waiting times by repurposing services and working with people in the community.

'Unable to meet demand'

Cllr Andy Virr, Cabinet Member for Care and Wellbeing, said: "These extraordinary circumstances require a different level of response in our care system, which is currently unable to meet demand - particularly for hospital discharges.

It's hoped the new measures will help more people get the care they need. Credit: ITV News

"This approach will see us work as one system, sharing risk in order to meet these increased demands, and I'd like to say a big thank you to those families and service users who are helping support us in this.

"And if you have a friend or neighbour who was recently discharged from hospital, please consider how you might be able to help in their recovery.

"It can be something as simple as running an errand or making a phone call to check they're OK.

"These small acts of kindness can make all the difference."