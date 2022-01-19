Five people are in custody following burglaries at two clothing stores in Cheltenham on Monday night (17 January).

Police arrested four men and a boy yesterday evening (18 January) in connection with the high-value thefts in the town.

Officers also recovered a significant quality of clothing that is suspected to have been stolen, as well as a vehicle which is believed was used to 'ram raid' one of the properties.

Shortly after 11pm on Monday (17 January) police were called with a report of a 'ram-raid' taking place at a clothing store on the Lower High Street in Cheltenham.

Shortly after another clothing store in the town was burgled too.

Police across the force, including the Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Tactical Operations Team, worked together to make the arrests.

The males arrested on suspicion of the offences are a 22-year old from Tyne and Wear, two 20-year-olds from Cheltenham, and an 18-year-old and 16-year old boy who are also from Cheltenham.

Cheltenham Neighbourhood Policing Inspector, Mike Yates said: “This is a fantastic example of the proactive work our Neighbourhood teams are involved in on a daily basis.

"The Cheltenham Neighbourhood Policing Team will not tolerate such brazen criminality in our town, and will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.

"I’m grateful for the hard work of officers across a number of departments in bringing about this swift action.”