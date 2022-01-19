M5 closed to northbound traffic in Somerset after serious police incident
The M5 has been closed after a serious police incident.
The northbound carriageway is shut between J22 Edithmead Interchange (Weston-Super-Mare and Bristol Airport A38) and J21 St George's Interchange (Weston-Super-Mare and A370).
The road was first closed at around 11pm on Tuesday (January 18) and still remains shut the following morning for a police investigation.
National Highway initially said the road would be shut until at least 9am. At this time, its guidance was changed to say the carriageway will remain shut "for a protracted period of time".
Just before 11am, the agency said there is around five miles of congestion approaching the closure which is adding around an hour to journey times.
The A371 has also been shut near Banwell and the 126 and 51 First Bus services are being diverted around the closure.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary have been contacted for more information about the nature of the incident.
M5 diversion
A diversion is in place marked with a solid triangle symbol on local road signs. Drivers have been advised to leave extra time for their journeys.
Exit the M5 at J22 and at the roundabout take the third exit on to the A38
Follow the A38 northbound to the next roundabout and take the first exit on to the A370
Remain on the A370 in to Weston-Super-Mare
At the junction with the A3033 just after Weston-Super-Mare Cricket Club turn right
Follow the A3033 Devonshire Road northbound to the roundabout with the A370
Take the third exit on to the A370 eastbound
Remain on the A370 out of Weston-Super-Mare to J21 of the M5
Take the first exit from the junction roundabout to re-join the M5 northbound