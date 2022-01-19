The M5 has been closed after a serious police incident.

The northbound carriageway is shut between J22 Edithmead Interchange (Weston-Super-Mare and Bristol Airport A38) and J21 St George's Interchange (Weston-Super-Mare and A370).

The road was first closed at around 11pm on Tuesday (January 18) and still remains shut the following morning for a police investigation.

National Highway initially said the road would be shut until at least 9am. At this time, its guidance was changed to say the carriageway will remain shut "for a protracted period of time".

Just before 11am, the agency said there is around five miles of congestion approaching the closure which is adding around an hour to journey times.

The A371 has also been shut near Banwell and the 126 and 51 First Bus services are being diverted around the closure.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary have been contacted for more information about the nature of the incident.

M5 diversion

A diversion is in place marked with a solid triangle symbol on local road signs. Drivers have been advised to leave extra time for their journeys.