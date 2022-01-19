A man has been jailed after threatening to kill a police officer during a riot in Bristol last year.

Joseph Foster was part of a group that threatened officers outside Bridewell Police Station during a Kill The Bill demonstration in March.

The 31-year-old threw missiles and damaged a police van as he attempted to smash its windscreen. He has been jailed for three years and three months.

He is the 13th person to be jailed in relation to the disorder, which happened after a peaceful march in the city.

‘Violent mob’

Detective Superintendent James Riccio, the senior investigating officer, said: “Foster’s actions, like those of many who took part in the riot, were reprehensible.

“The police officer he threatened to kill was trying to maintain the peace and keep at bay a violent mob.

“They did not deserve to be threatened or attacked by Foster and neither did the other officers he threw missiles at.

“The fact so many people have already been given significant prison sentences reflects the seriousness of their actions and I hope it sends a clear message to people that violence and disorder will not be tolerated.”